I feel that smoking is very dangerous because you could get cancer and die, or you will suffer with heart disease by damaging your airways.
I know it is hard to stop smoking, but if you don’t want to get sick just from smoking, then quit or ask a friend to help you quit smoking. Don’t let smoking get the best of you. Also, if you have a family, think of them. too.
Also the reason that smoking is really addictive is because a cigarette contains nicotine and that makes it really hard to quit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.