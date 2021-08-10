I saw in a recent Press & Dakotan story that Gov. Noem was in McAllen, Texas, visiting South Dakota Guard members and discussing policy debate on the border. Then I read the story citing her trips for political opportunities. I read the headline; reading further was a waste of my time.
South Dakota has a head of state gadding about the nation rather than spending her time here with the concerns of South Dakota residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.