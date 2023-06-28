It’s always fun to learn a new word.
In a recent guest editorial here from a Florida paper, the term “Woke” was used, in a quotation from Mr. Trump. (His purpose was apparently to make it plain that he abhors the Disney company even more than the governor of Florida does.)
Now the same word (though uncapitalized) has appeared here in a quotation from a former Nebraska attorney general, who takes the view that business enterprises should consider nothing but their profit in making their decisions. Otherwise they’d be practicing “woke capitalism.”
Is “woke” an acronym? If so, I would hesitate to ask what it stands for if the Trump citation were the only occurrence, as the answer might well be unprintable in a family newspaper. But, as we all know, Nebraskans’ vocabularies are pure like their hearts. So I dare to ask, can anyone clue me in?
