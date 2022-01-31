Many people may know by now that Gov. Kristi Noem is attempting to propose two pro-life bills regarding abortion: one banning abortion once a heartbeat is detected and another banning telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. The right to health care also includes abortion.
If Noem was pro-life, she would be actively trying to find solutions regarding foster care, affordable healthcare, and sex education within public schools in South Dakota. Noem is actively interfering her religious beliefs with political power. One should have the right to accessible abortions, and not have the government control what they can and cannot do with their body.
I encourage everyone to write to South Dakota’s Legislatures: Jean.Hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov, Ryan.Cwach@sdlegislature.gov, and Mike.Stevens@sdlegislature.gov.
