What Joe Biden is allowing to be done to President Trump is a travesty. It’s contrary to everything our Military people have fought and died to protect. Biden’s administration is destroying our Constitution and crushing our God-given rights and civil liberties while the media and our justice system turn a blind eye. Maybe you think: I never liked Trump; he’s undoubtedly guilty of something. President Trump himself said: “They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you — and I’m just standing in their way.“ That’s what Donald Trump is ultimately guilty of.
This is NOT a partisan issue. The freedoms being trampled belong to us all. As proof that the liberal left’s animosity is not limited to Republicans, Robert Kennedy Jr., a Democrat and 2024 Presidential candidate, asked for Secret Service protection. With his request, Mr. Kennedy submitted 28 pages of death threats he has received. Not surprisingly, his request was denied.
(12) comments
Dear Ms. Larson, you seem to have lost track of how poorly your Republicans are doing in the “criminal indictment sweepstakes” as we head into the 2024 election.
It’s rather late in the game, but you Trumpsters desperately need something more legally specific than accusing my administration of “destroying our Constitution and crushing our God-given rights and civil liberties.”
That plays real well on FOX “NEWS” or NEWSMAX,
but it’ll get laughed out of any court in the land if you can’t come up with some specific charges.
So as the law closes in on your “Insurrectionist in Chief” you Trumpster’s need to come up with something more.
But what are your Trumpsters doing? NOTHING. And why not?
If what you allege is true, why aren’t your Republicans in the House moving to impeach me?
Don’t you know that the justice system (which you say is “turning a blind eye” to my wrongdoing) CANNOT INTERFERE IN AN IMPEACHMENT‼️
Didn’t you take civics in school?
Here’s something most educated people know that you obviously don’t:
IMPEACHMENT is ENTIRELY up to the House of Representatives.
The Department of Justice has no way to stop it‼️
And it empowers the House of Representatives with tools of investigation that Democrats and the Justice System CAN’T BLOCK‼️
So why are you Trumpsters sitting on your hands? WHY?
So go ahead and whine to “Thune, Rounds and Johnson “to find out what they’re doing to stop this injustice and hold me accountable.”
The answer is NOTHING.
Your boys and girls in the Republican House are afraid. All they do is go on FOX “NEWS” and whine like you’re doing here.
But they’re afraid they won’t be able to find anything.
So I dare you to impeach me.
You need SOMETHING to offset the legal tsunami that’s about to overwhelm your Dear Leader and your cowardly Party of Trump, don’t you?
But you’re afraid to look, aren’t you? Wonder why?
Come on! I double-dog 🐶 🐶 dare ya.
And Ms. Larson, when you try to light a fire under your cowardly representatives, Thune, Rounds and Johnson you might remind them how much catch-up they need to do:
🛑 Trump is facing 3️⃣4️⃣ felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in the New York hush money case, brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
🛑 Trump is facing 4️⃣0️⃣criminal charges in Special Counsel Jack Smith federal investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified material after he left the White House.
🛑 Trump has been criminally charged in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation into efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.The 45-page indictment contains 4️⃣ counts: ▪️conspiracy to defraud the United States, ▪️conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, ▪️obstruction of and ▪️attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
🛑 Trump and 18 of his co-conspirators are named in a 4️⃣1️⃣-count indictment for alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
Good luck, Ms. Larson, be sure to write us another letter and tell us how it’s going.
With all due respect, Ms. Larson, after reading your impassioned yet quite unspecific allegations, the more I’m struck by how vague they seem compared to the very detailed 91 charges Trump faces in his four indictments.
Are you possibly unaware of them?
I would think that if anything should “NOT be a partisan issue” it would be wanting a jury of 12 American citizens to examine the truths behind the failed attempt to violently overthrow our legitimately elected government and ultimately bring those responsible to Justice.
Has any one noticed tye recent FBI tactics has lead to 3 disabled veterans being shot and killed in their own homes. FBI swat teams evidently can’t handle disabled veterans. One was 78 years old!! No one can rightfully defend what is going on in America today.
This is some real Qrackpot stuff you're smoking, Kathy. In what way are "they" coming after us? This sounds like something off a fringe conspiracy filled website. You'd do well for yourself and the people around you to log off.
Right on most parts. The only issue I have is the statement that Biden is a petty dictator. Biden has no clue what is going on. He can't even read a teleprompter without messing up. Maybe he does know "Trump bad." And we know that Harris can't give a decent speech at all. Thune, Rounds and Johnson are pretty lackluster and always have an excuse for why they support the current admin. So who really is in charge?
We are living the “great reset”. USA is basically one of countries not totally socialist. But getting there. Look at the political prisoners in DC. Great many of them held for simply being there. 1-6 was completely preventable but Democrats refused security. Had professionally trained agitators on site. Isn’t odd they can’t track down the one who left the “pipe bomb”? Maybe he/she is hiding in same closet as Hunter Biden’s computer. 5400 emails sent by Joe Biden under fake name. 5400!!
Larry, you're a purveyor of debunked conspiracy theories and lies. Join us in the real world of facts and truths and stop making an a$$ of yourself.
As per usual, Republicans offer no examples, no proof of wrong doing by our President and have no idea what is really going on. Way to show your ignorance.
Thank you for your letter Katherine, well said. Of course the typical response you get is TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP and TRUMP. TRUMP this and TRUMP that. TRUMP did this, TRUMP did that, over 8 years and going now, but "this time we got him", right democrats?
Let's see, some bright democrat asked for examples. Really? Let's see, have any of you watched a single second of any of the congressional hearings taking place in Washington D.C.? Let me answer for you, no you haven't, because you DON'T WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. Whistleblowers, bank records, emails, phone calls, texts, but the democrats answers to all of this evidence, MISINFORMATION, DOJ AND FBI STONEWALLING. So there you go, evidence is brought out and all a democrat thinks they have to do is call it MISINFORMATION and it no longer evidence, just like during covid and anyone that had a single thought of their own about covid was immediately labeled MISINFORMATION.
For over 8 years democrats have been going after TRUMP and nothing has EVER happened, "until now, we got him", ok, sure thing.
Do any of you find it how remarkable it is that democrats are so afraid of TRUMP? For over 8 years TRUMP has had them shivering in their boots. Constant attacks from the democrats, constant attacks from the media, constant attacks from social media, constant attacks from the elite, constant attacks from Hollywood, AND THE MAN IS STILL STANDING AND FIGHTING FOR THOSE THAT BELIEVE IN THE TRUTH AND AMERICA. This is the kind of leader America needs.
Now take a look at Joe Biden. Have you lately? Have you EVER? A leader? Really? Of course to a democrat he is, because he does anything any fly by night special interest group wants (so long as it destroys a section of our once great nation), and that's what makes a great leader, at least to a democrat.
Oh, and of course being able to funnel millions and millions of dollars from foreign countries into his and his families accounts through 10 or more LLC's in which ZERO of them are actual businesses makes Joey an even better leader. MISINFORMATION, right democrats?
Thanks again for the letter Katherine, well said.
And the lie keeps growing. What is the deal with this guy? Once again, a PROVEN story about a small kitchen fire he had decades ago, and he keeps comparing it to these devastations happening around our country.........
President Joe Biden, for the second time in less than two weeks, compared the devastation of a widespread natural disaster to that time his house was struck by lightning. Biden’s most recent comments came as he addressed the devastation wrought by Hurricane Idalia as well as the wildfires in Hawaii.
“I didn’t have anything like that, but lightning struck my house,” Biden said from the White House Wednesday. “We had to be out of that house for about seven months while it was repaired because so much damage was done to the house.”
“Half the house almost collapsed,” he tacked on for good measure.
AND NOW, THIS TIME DURING HIS LIE, HALF HIS HOUSE ALMOST COLLAPSED!!!!!!!! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!!
THE GREAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADER, THE LEADER OF THE U.S. OF A.
WHAT A JOKE.
I’ll keep asking you the question, 🍌Banana Bob🍌 , if all that you allege is true, why aren’t your Republicans in the House moving to impeach me?
Don’t you know that the justice system (which the poorly informed Ms. Larson says is “turning a blind eye” to my wrongdoing) CANNOT INTERFERE IN AN IMPEACHMENT‼️
Didn’t you take civics in school?
Here’s something most educated people know that you obviously don’t:
IMPEACHMENT is ENTIRELY up to the House of Representatives.
The Department of Justice has no way to stop it‼️
And it empowers the House of Representatives with tools of investigation that Democrats and the Justice System CAN’T BLOCK‼️
So why are you Trumpsters sitting on your hands? WHY?
Your boys and girls in the Republican House are afraid. All they do is go on FOX “NEWS” and whine like you’re doing here.
But they’re afraid they won’t be able to find anything.
So I dare you to impeach me.
You need SOMETHING to offset the legal tsunami that’s about to overwhelm your Dear Leader and your cowardly Party of Trump, don’t you?
But you’re afraid to look, aren’t you? Wonder why?
Come on! I double-dog 🐶 🐶 dare ya.
Instead I know you’ll just post a bunch of your cut and paste lies and misinformation from your favorite “NEWS” sources.
How cowardly and pathetic!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.