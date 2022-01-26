I believe people should live with some sort of pet. Pets are good for people with anxiety, depression, social anxiety, etc. Pets listen to you and don’t judge you (because they can’t talk). People who own pets, but don’t care for them don’t deserve them.
Dogs greet you with licks when you come home from a long day. Cats cuddle with you on a cold winter day. Lizards eat pesky bugs in your house, so you’re not annoyed by the bugs. Pets do many other things that help our mental stability.
If you are getting a pet just to have one and not to care for it, do not get one. Pets deserve just as good lives as us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.