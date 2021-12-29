The headline story in the Dec. 21 Press and Dakotan was about Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets issuing a “Holiday Warning” regarding the rapid spread of COVID-19 and appealing to Nebraskans to “help out by getting vaccinated.”
The front page also notes that 100 South Dakotans have already died of COVID this month, bringing our small state’s total death toll to over 2,400. Yet, after two years of pleas from South Dakota’s medical professionals, and now from a neighboring Republican governor, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem refuses to lead. After two years, she seems mostly oblivious to this partly avoidable tragedy, instead repeating her mantra of “personal freedom.”
In the same issue, we find press releases from Noem promoting her three-topic 2022 legislative agenda, all of which would negate personal freedoms. She wants to reimpose school prayer, which was long ago ruled unconstitutional; make another run at exploiting the non-issue of transgender participation in sports; and ban our teachers from educating students about any American history that might suggest that we have not already achieved the most perfect union possible.
Gov. Noem’s priorities have one thing in common: they do not serve our people well. We need responsible leadership to address the ever-expanding plague of COVID. And we don’t need the governor building her right-wing credentials at the expense of denying freedom to those who do not share her religious beliefs, those with non-majority sexual orientation, our professional teachers who work hard to build responsible citizens, and our young people who must learn to think for themselves.
