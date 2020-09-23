I was at Yankton Medical Clinic Convenient Care (CC) recently, and I would like to praise each and every employee that was working that day, plus those that deal with this daily.
I was there for a very minor medical issue and had a wait, but during that time, I witnessed the staff deal with the utmost professionalism, courtesy and efficiency that they could during this crazy COVID season. The phone was ringing nonstop with sick patients and each was answered as quickly as was possible with either a telehealth visit or a visit to CC and eventually tested for the virus at a certain time, which was many.
Kudos to you all and thank you! I’ve been in nursing since age 16 and received my BSN in Nursing at Mount Marty in 1982 and have worked in many facets of nursing since then which included 22 years at the YMC. I am still in this field. I proud of my nursing career but what I witnessed there filled my heart with pride.
During this difficult season remember to thank your health care providers because they are trying their best. And to all those out there, stay safe, God Bless and thank you so much!
