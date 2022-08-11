Concerning the article “City to Drivers: Unposted Areas Are 25 MPH” (Press & Dakotan, July 28), I should start by saying I’m not opposed to sensibly implemented speed restrictions within the city limits. The city is charged with providing for the safe and expeditious progress of traffic, a job I have generally felt it does rather well.
However, my concern is with the idea that a particular speed limit should be enforced without any display whatsoever across the entire city.
I’ve lived and worked in and around Yankton for 30 years, during which time I’ve heard occasional rumors concerning a 25-mph speed limit.
During the 1960s, when I was fortunate enough to receive driving lessons from my uncle, he taught me to always obey the last speed limit sign I passed. “Not seeing the last speed limit sign that you passed is NO excuse!” he always warned
I’m appalled to think our city fathers consider it acceptable to justify NOT delineating 25-mph speed zones with correct signage, simply by saying it “isn’t necessary due to the state law” and because “it’s difficult in a residential neighborhood to find the right places to post” the signs. That’s disingenuous since there is evidently no problem with placing the numerous 15/30/35 and 45-mph signs across the city.
I’ve been fortunate to have lived, worked or traveled in 40-odd countries, yet I have never encountered one of them where a speed limit was applied invisibly.
Worst of all, the omission of 25-mph signs is nothing short of entrapment, a tactic which might be acceptable for serious crimes but which is questionable in the extreme for minor misdemeanors like speeding. Our police department does an outstanding job of protecting us all, and they have my sympathy for being expected to implement such tactics.
Finally, the city should remember that Yankton derives a great deal of income from visiting tourists. These folks cannot be expected to instinctively know about and remember an invisible South Dakota speed limit.
So, I would respectfully ask the City of Yankton to don its “public relations” hat and revisit this important issue without delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.