In response to Larry Skow’s letter on May 24 (Press & Dakotan), I want to remind readers that Rand Paul (“one brave congressperson”) is not known for bravery but rather for grandstanding. Ukrainians are known for their bravery. Also, all democratic countries should hope Ukraine is not a “lost cause overseas.”
I’m unsure what Mr. Skow’s connection to our state is; he lives in Colorado. But I am sure South Dakota can speak for itself.
South Dakotans like to talk about our federal government as a burden on our backs. The reality is we already receive more back from the federal government then we send there in taxes. Our governor can’t wait for FEMA aid and our farmers benefit each year from the USDA Farm Bill and supplemental aid packages for farmers. The cost of higher education in South Dakota is high because, as a state, we contribute very little, as compared to 50 years ago, when I attended SDSU.
Using the phrase “get ‘er done” suggests that Mr. Skow would have benefited from four years of college.
