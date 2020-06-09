Being a high risk person with this COVID-19, I truly appreciate all the work that our Community has done to make sure it is safe for everyone. I want to give big shout out to Hy-Vee for their Aisles program where you can shop and then pick it up at designated times. It’s been wonderful for our family and even though no system is perfect, I think they need to get recognized for all the shopping they do for everyone that uses it. Thank You to the shoppers, the baggers, the Aisles coordinator and the delivery people. Yes, there are some mistakes and yes, we don’t always get everything we need because they are out of stock, but overall they do an OUTSTANDING JOB and I think they need to be recognized. I’m sure they hear about the mistakes, but I think it’s time they hear about what a great service they are providing.
We do live in an outstanding community. Thank You, Hy-Vee.
