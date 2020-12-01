To all you who want to dump Trump: I ask you. What has Mr. Trump done to harm you, your family or your way of life? Here is your chance to really state what/how/where/when any of his policies harmed you.
Stop and think. He built the wall to slow down shut down illegals an drug control. He has busted up more human trafficking than any president. He is standing up to China — that hasn’t raised prices in Walmart. He shut down our part in Middle East endless wars. He dusted off an Iranian general that killed/maimed thousands of Americans — even harmed some from Yankton County, S.D. He shut off the money gravy train to a lot of counties and kept that money here in USA. He brokered a peace accord in Middle East when every other president and John Kerry failed miserably. I don’t believe we had an act of terrorism in USA under his watch. No American embassy attacks on his watch. He is drawing down troops in Iraq/Afghanistan — 18 years troops been there. Remember Obama/Biden’s claim they were going to end that war? If Biden happens to win out (I don’t think they will), Biden’s cabinet will be the same old tired bunch of crooks/thieves/swindlers we have had for years.
But here your chance to rip me up. Answer up. What has Mr. Trump really done to harm you, me or anyone? True to the left, he has their shorts in knots but that’s not going away under Biden. Of course he can put Hunter Biden in charge of graft and corruption. So let’s go throw it out there.
You had best read some of John Adams’ words first. Read what our Founding Fathers had to say.
