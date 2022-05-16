This letter is concerning Summit CO2 Pipeline application known as Docket HP22-001. They’re proposing a hazardous pipeline running across portions of farmland across our state. I’m urging the PUC to not grant approval for this permit.
The governor’s office has stated the following as the requirement of the Public Utilities Commission in order to grant a permit for this pipeline: “To receive a permit, SCS Carbon Transport must demonstrate to the PUC the project will comply with all applicable laws and rules, will not pose a threat of serious injury to the environment, social or economic conditions in the project area, will not substantially impair the health, safety or welfare of the people near the pipeline, and will not unduly interfere with the orderly development of the region.”
There is no final map for this project to even consider a permit, thus, a permit shouldn’t be granted.
Summit Carbon Solutions is a private company, not a public utility. The pipeline is not for public use.
CO2 is hazardous and poses a threat to people and the environment, as well as social and economic conditions. No regulations are in place for such a pipeline, and the facts from the 2021 Mississippi break haven’t been disclosed to the public.
The pipeline puts people’s safety in danger when a break occurs. Farmers wouldn’t be able to get liability insurance for their land. Tile lines and operations would be disrupted for years, resulting in crop loss and added expense.
If there were a rupture in the pipeline, it would affect the economic welfare of farmers. Repair, liability or lawyer fees would be a financial hardship.
Placing the pipeline in farmland doesn’t allow for the orderly development of the land. Housing developments or businesses in the fastest growing counties of South Dakota probably wouldn’t build on top of a pipeline. Why not build it across parks or non-tillable areas where heavy equipment isn’t required on a regular basis.
The PUC shouldn’t grant this permit. Protect the people from this hazardous pipeline. These privately backed companies shouldn’t manipulate or try to force the PUC board’s decision.
