March 2020 until the present time has been a “whirlwind” for No. 791 Ernest Bowyer Post and Auxiliary. COVID-19 has really put a stop with our future plans of getting back to normal at the Post.
Members, be patient. We will get through this together.
Wishing everyone a blessed New Year 2021.
P.S. Pray for workers: health care, EMT, police, teachers, truck drivers, food & beverage, factories.
