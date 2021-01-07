I think we need to help out our homeless people. Here is a way we could help our homeless people: All of the schools in Yankton could do a fundraiser and donate it to our homeless shelter.
A reason why we should help is because some people might have to live in a cold, rainy, or snowy climate. They also might not have proper clothing. Some of them have to dig in garbage or dumpsters for food or drinks.
I strongly believe this needs to change!
