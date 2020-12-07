Our son, Robbie Beard, a Yankton School District product (thank you, teachers!), is a research & development specialist with Regeneron, a New York pharmaceutical company that has developed a promising COVID-19 treatment — used by Donald Trump recently.
Throughout this epidemic, Robbie has repeatedly said, “Mom, listen to the scientists, not the politicians.”
May I revise that advice for the Yankton City Commission: Politicians, listen to the scientists.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention scientists recommend that “all people 2 years of age and older wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.” (CDC website)
I wear a mask to protect you. I don’t wear a mask to protect me. I already have my germs. If I don’t wear a mask, I’m not endangering me. I’m endangering you.
Personal liberty does not mean I can do whatever I want, whenever I want, however I want, and wherever I want. That’s the definition of chaos — anarchy.
Teaching American government at USD, I had my students study the First Amendment — that glorious addition to the Constitution spelling out our personal liberties. Students learned that each liberty has restrictions imposed over the years by laws and court decisions. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble and petition the government — our government regulates all these freedoms. Why? Because our government must balance two competing “goods”: individual freedom vs. public safety.
I’m old enough to remember when seat belts became mandatory. The government chose public safety over individual freedom. It worked.
I’m old enough to remember when fluoride was first added to our drinking water. Another communist plot? No.
We have speed limits. We have zoning ordinances. We have trash pick-up requirements. We have parking meters. We have elevator inspections.
Our world is filled with government regulations and restrictions to benefit the entire community. A mask mandate is such a regulation. Our local officials must be leaders, choosing public safety over some false notion of individual freedom.
Perhaps it’s time for the Yankton City Commission to listen to the scientists.
