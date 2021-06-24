A letter to Rep. Dusty Johnson:
Give us specifics!
How can anyone say “BAD, BAD, NO, NEVER” is the unequivocal answer to EPA’s WOTUS’ re-regulation of bodies of water on private land? I trust that EPA doesn’t find — without exception — that non-compliance exists for all South Dakota water on private land. It would be helpful if you or staff would document and report specific regulatory disagreements with EPA. It would help onlookers like myself to hear how EPA explains such situations.
Since you’re an elected official of the same federal government as is EPA, should it not behoove you to seek and report broader, deeper thinking about the pros-and-cons of EPA rationale as applied in specific cases? Many of us see WOTUS as a likely positive because we’ve seen so many environmental harms laid upon us by the previous administration. EPA has an admirable record of delivering environmental protections for the greater good.
Please use your leadership position to help everyone understand the bigger picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.