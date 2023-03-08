Did you know that there are about 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean? That’s 269,000 tons of plastic! I think we need to spread knowledge of what we’re doing to Earth and how to reduce our impact.
People underestimate how much we change Earth. Pollution, habitat destruction, and climate change are problems happening now. The world produces about 300 million tons of plastic per year, which is equivalent to about 2.5 million Blue Whales. Due to climate change, the Arctic is estimated to melt by 2050. Approximately 20% of our oxygen is supplied by the Amazon Rainforest, but as the forest gets chopped down due to land and money, that’s lost and 3 million animals are left without a home.
