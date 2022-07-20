South Dakota folks dodged a democracy attack by voting down Amendment C.
I agree with the Greeley, Coloeado, writer saying vote out all politicians in South Dakota since 2010.
Ms. Noem, Mr. Johnson and the South Dakota Legislature tried to sneak by in a light primary. Thune and Rounds support voter suppression. From 50% plus one vote to 60% is voter suppression. Democracy is under attack. So are godly ideals. Democracy defeat equals fascism.
Mr. Thune is in the top five money persons by NRA/Russian money laundering. Expect sensible gun safety from him? He’s bought. Also, one factor in the second was to stop slave uprisings as his racism ala Mr. Obama demonstrates. Provide 18-year-olds war weapons before drinking age?
The 1/6 committee shows near democracy loss, worse than Watergate; the Trump cult mostly lied. Johnson, Thune and Rounds tried to sweep crimes under the rug. Noem manifests gun slinging, not peace, unifying, one nation.
In watering down rule of law and patriotism, democracy is in peril. White nationalism religion does similarly to God’s reign. Work to save democracy with fervor as Zelenskyy and Ukrainians. Pay rapt attention to your religion’s beliefs that false teachers not lead astray.
The outgoing president of the Southern Baptists said last year, when the agenda of the church and a political party are the same, the Gospel has been lost.
Government should represent every language and people equally. 142 languages in Sioux Falls. Tax breaks for the top 1% trample the poor. Medicaid expansion is next election and C was to kill it. All four pols have fought health insurance, formula relief and windfall oil profits.
As a disciple of Jesus, I believe in faith and love — totally for God and neighbors as selves. Lying, killing, stealing and destruction of values are evil. God is God, sin is sin and righteousness is righteousness. God or democracy, keep dodging!
