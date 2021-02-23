As I sit in my living room on the eighth on the north side of Avon, I see several wind turbines. The temperature is 8 and the furnace is going almost nonstop. I am incredibly thankful that we still have a stable power supply with coal and gas because the blades on the turbines have not turned all day: no wind.
Where does our power come from? About 61% from coal and gas, 20% nuclear, 7% hydroelectric, 7% wind, 2% solar and 3% from other sources. Basin Electric, which supplies much of the electric power in rural areas, publicly stated in the North Dakota Legislature that if we become any more dependent on wind, we will black out at some point as it is unstable. They are very concerned.
As I am able to observe the wind park on a daily basis, it is easy to see why Germany is going back to coal. Whatever happened to common sense in making a decision that will affect so many in a negative way?
