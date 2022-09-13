When I was 4 years old, my mother and I drove to the one-room schoolhouse to pick up my older brother. We went inside where older boys and girls were learning about history, English, science and math. I felt small.

The teacher greeted us with a smile and asked if I could recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Mother assured her I could. I suddenly felt the chill of fear that I might have to recite it. Sure enough!

