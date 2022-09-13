When I was 4 years old, my mother and I drove to the one-room schoolhouse to pick up my older brother. We went inside where older boys and girls were learning about history, English, science and math. I felt small.
The teacher greeted us with a smile and asked if I could recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Mother assured her I could. I suddenly felt the chill of fear that I might have to recite it. Sure enough!
Somehow the words came to me in fragments but in the proper order. I had done it!
I’ve spoken those words many times since then but sometimes they seem to lose the intensity of honest conviction over time, but not when I focus on each word as if it were new. Perhaps too much repetition weakens meaning.
Gov. Noem’s proposed social science curriculum seem to me to place too much emphasis on kindergartners being able to recite the pledge. Might I suggest placing more emphasis on the nation’s ideals such as equality, justice and the freedom of speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.