I had to laugh when I read the “Conservatives Ruled During 2023 Session of Nebraska Legislature” story in the May 30 edition of the Press & Dakotan. What really ruled during that session was a non-stop charade parade led by people like Sen. Kathleen Kauth and other state senators whose platform is pure and simple hate. I cannot help but wonder how much research Kauth has done on transgenderism. I’ll guarantee you that it wasn’t much.
One should be surprised in such whack-doodle governance, but after all, it is Nebraska.
You are a whiny B
Lots of "Died Suddenlys" continue the covid charade. Let's watch these poor fools drop like young athletes in their prime.
Told you so
