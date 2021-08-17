Yankton provides fond memories for many of us and as such, the YHS Class is returning once again to see the changes and improvements of the BEST TOWN in South Dakota.
The YHS Class of 1965 is returning for their 55th reunion — postponed from last year — so I suppose it is our 56th reunion. We are meeting at Rock Bottom Event Center Friday and Saturday nights Sept. 10-11 and are inviting the YHS Classes of 1964 and 1966 to join us.
For many of us, Yankton was the foundation that helped to shape and establish who we became later in life. We have held a class reunion in Yankton EVERY five years since graduating (reference P&D picture and article in July 1985) as well as a birthday party when we turned 65 and our gatherings get better all the time despite losing some dear friends. Many of us have fabulous memories of Yankton and return often because we still have family there. Many of us have left and then come back to retire there. The Yankton School District provided us with a solid education from which to launch our future.
With a potential of one-third of our class returning for this reunion, we are excited to see how our hometown has grown! Hope to see you in September Yankton! Come on down to Rock Bottom and relive great memories of “the ‘60s”!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.