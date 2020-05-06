I am both happy and leery to see things open back up. And I agree that going back to normal isn’t going to happen very soon. I also believe that people should still be cautious when going out to shop or eat and that that decision should be left up to us.
The City of Yankton and the county both did an excellent job over the past few weeks of fighting this thing and so did Gov. Noem and President Trump.
Prayerfully let’s hope we are seeing the end of this mysterious disease.
