Thanks to Ms. Mews, Wakonda, for her Aug. 17, Press & Dakotan letter praying for me. Fourth Commandment, the Fourth Petition of the Lord’s Prayer, Romans 13 and Micah, do justice, love mercy, walk humbly with your God — good guidance.
Ironic — you chose Titus as I did recently. Foolish controversies equal conspiracy theories aplenty.
Democracy and people’s turn from God are surely worth more than two attempts.
Conservative Republican legal scholar M.J. Luttig says the Republican Party is no more, and 1/6, impeachment, etc. were criminal not political. I know no Trump cult folks who stand up for democracy over fascism. Many candidates will support a convicted felon for president.
Three major religions express great concern about White Christian Nationalism, et. al – the Reformed Church, ELCA, and LCMS with LCMS saying excommunication. Mothers for Liberty quote Hitler in their founding statement. Evangelicals don’t know their Bibles so well; teachings of Jesus are seen as liberal talking points.
You’re asking, “go along to get along.” I can’t do that. As a disciple of Jesus, he calls me to challenging discipleship. His life, death, resurrection — proof. Can you imagine MLK, Jr. or John Lewis “asking” twice to cross the Selma bridge? Can you imagine lying politicians changing if I ask them nicely to tell the truth?
I love democracy, and people are promoting fascism — Trump, Govs. DeSantis, Abbott, Noem, Younkin, Sanders. None of SD DC3 will object. Ears? Stand high for democracy!
I love God and see false prophets. Shouldn’t I speak seeing Don Fox prey upon the sheep of God’s calling? Look at coffee shop deconversion language. No, I don’t hope to change Fox News Kool-Aid junkies. Matthew 15 — blind guides of the blind. Ears? Return to the Lord your God!
Ms. Mews, I invite you and all to pray more deeply and to round up for God and keep democracy. Takes all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.