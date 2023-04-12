Recently I saw a protest sign held by a person grieving in the aftermath of one of our many active shooter events. It read, “We are stronger than this act of hate.”

I believe, in fact, that we are clearly not stronger than the acts of hate that keep rolling on through our communities. Those acts are stronger than us by far.

