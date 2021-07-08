How sad and disappointed I found it that in the July 2 edition of the Press & Dakotan there was no article, no photos, not even mention of the returning 196 National Guard unit. What better article COULD have been written so close to this nation’s Independence Day as these brave soldiers returned after spending 10 months in Africa! Thanks to these brave women and men for protecting this great country!!
Again, how sad that the P&D did NOT capture this! God’s blessings to ALL our service men and women!
———
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Associated Press did not move a story on the welcome-home ceremony until Friday, July 2, and the Press & Dakotan ran most of the story in the Saturday, July 3, edition.
