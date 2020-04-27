Gov. Noem’s April 17 press briefing, with the Secretary of Health, caught my attention by virtue of an internet video feed. Dressed wearing a camouflage baseball cap and blue jeans, the unspoken message was one of honest hard work focused on a critical mission.
Camouflage won’t keep COVID from finding her and given the social distancing I witnessed, that could be sooner than later.
She described recent issues and the adjustments that citizens are making in the wake of the pandemic, not unlike the people of Alberta where our premier declared a public health state of emergency March 17. Noem thanked the individuals and organizations that have contributed to the state’s success to date. It conjured up an image in my mind, of a theme seen in movies or TV shows, where faced with insurmountable odds, the enlisted troops and officers succeed by virtue of their initiative to overcome the failure of their superior to issue the necessary orders.
