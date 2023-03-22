Writing is awesome. Well, that’s my opinion. Writing is a subject where you can just open up your mind and write about whatever you want and make your own imaginary world. That’s controlled by the writer.
Think kids should be more Interested in writing because It’s not just school, It’s your own imaginary world. Honestly it was hard for me to write this because my imaginary world is fantasy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.