I hate it when people try to ban books! Books are great and I don’t know why anyone would want to ban books.

For me when I start reading, it’s like I enter an entirely different world. I don’t understand why anyone would want to take that away. If you really don’t like that book, then don’t read it. You shouldn’t be able to tell people what they can and can’t read!

