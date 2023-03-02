I hate it when people try to ban books! Books are great and I don’t know why anyone would want to ban books.
For me when I start reading, it’s like I enter an entirely different world. I don’t understand why anyone would want to take that away. If you really don’t like that book, then don’t read it. You shouldn’t be able to tell people what they can and can’t read!
I didn’t know there was such a thing as banning books until fourth grade. When I found out I remember thinking “wow that is completely ridiculous.” You would not believe how many books people try to ban for dumb reasons. For example, people tried to ban “Harry Potter” because they thought others would believe that the magic was real. You would have to be really gullible to believe that. It’s just a story!
In my opinion, banning books isn’t right. You shouldn’t be able to tell people they can’t read because you think it’s wrong.
