If you follow national politics, you know Donald Trump currently has four serious pending indictments. These charges include attempted overthrow of our national election through various illegal means, document theft (war plans, nuclear info, etc.), and other issues.
And yet support in the core of the Republican Party has remained firm for Trump including here in South Dakota. Why so? People say this is all drummed up politics by the Democrats to hurt Trump. Not so. These indictments were carefully investigated and researched by solid patriots who receive death threats, harassment, and ridicule in our troubled times. There is no way Americans should put up with election theft, lies and lawlessness. Read the indictments for yourself.
Some like to deflect by bringing up Hunter Biden. So let this be investigated to see if any of this reflects on Joe Biden. But this is right out to the Trump play book to avoid his responsibility. Joe Biden always admitted his son had problems and this does not balance the scales with Donald who credibly tried to overthrow our democracy. Stories of bribe taking are just like the stories of voter fraud; made up. But we shall see.
South Dakota, it’s time to ditch Trump. We have OD’ed on the Trump drug high. He’s not our savior and he’s not for the average guy. Stop believing baloney in social media. He can’t win because he tried to steal our election and doesn’t deserve to be on our ballots. Take us back to established lost GOP values from the Ronald Reagan era. Support candidates that stand on their own feet. You maybe didn’t agree with Reagan but he was honest and kept his word. Trump has a certain rottenness and his road leads to the courthouse and the big house.
The entirety of the Republican party today is a heaping pile of spineless excrement. Any honorable Republicans are too afraid to stand up to the brainless loudmouths in the party out of fear of losing their coveted position of power. Integrity left the party when they all rallyed behind the con man.
Not a Trump fan at all, if you believe what you read or watch on TV you should quit drinking the cool-aid, Bidens boy is a terrible human being..... it's people like you John that are part of reason this country is the way it is
"Biden boy" isn't the president and no one voted for him. Get your argument straight, farmer.
Baa, baa, baa go the sheep. It's funny how John will write a letter telling us all how awful Donald Trump is, but I didn't see anything from him telling us how great Joey Biden is. Why not John?
We all get it, our nation is one big trash pile now after only two and half years under the democrats, so sure, you have nothing good to talk about. It's just like our own Gov. Noem, our state is in great shape, but all you democrats do nothing but bash her, I can only guess you want our state to be like other democratically run states, i.e. Illinois, California, Washington, Oregon, with skyrocketing debt, homelessness, drug use, illegal immigration, taxes, those are the things that make a democrat happy. And it is the same with our country being ran by the democrats.
So it is with Trump, our country was prospering, feared by other nations, respected, and now, well, it's a laughing stock. Don't believe me, just watch news from around the world, other countries tell more truth about our country than the so called "media" in our own. Anyone seeing reports on the record high homelessness in democratic states? Anyone talking about death from fentanyl reaching record highs last year? Anyone talking about crime rates across this nation reaching record numbers these last two years? No? Really? But how many stories do you see on Trump each night? Several. So John, please, don't tell us all about REPUBLICAN distractions, your party has made it their profession to distract from what they are doing to destroy our country. Remember the made for TV shows on Jan 6th your party put together? Yep. Nothing but distractions.
Anyways, if you all want more of the same of the last two and a half years, loss of freedoms, higher EVERYTHING you buy, higher energy costs, higher taxes, higher illegal immigration, higher drug use, higher drug overdoses, higher crime, less money in your pocket, more debt on your credit cards, the government telling your children that they are more trustworthy than their own parents, a president that funnels money to and from foreign nations through his crime family, on and on and on, then by all means vote for senile old Joey and MENSA member Kamala. But at some point you democrats need to stop blaming EVERYONE else for all your failures, you are running the show and have been for over two years now, and the pile of trash you have turned our once great nation into only gets bigger and bigger each and everyday under your control.
Need an example of a difference between republicans and democrats?
Here is what the republican party fights for:
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announced a new education and technology plan on Monday designed to “defend America’s children, empower parents, and protect kids online” as he continues to run for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
“Teachers’ unions, Big Tech, and Joe Biden are on a mission to make parents less important,” Scott said in a news release. “I have a bold agenda to support and empower parents — from the classroom to the locker room to the smartphone. We must empower parents and give them a choice, so that every child has a chance.”
Here is what the democratic party fights for:
The state of California has awarded a nine-year grant to a group that encourages students to identify as a wide variety of bizarre genders, including “foxgender,” and teaches school districts how to hide it from parents.
The California Department of Public Health has awarded a total of $2.3 million to a nonprofit called Gender Spectrum for activities such as developing “concrete strategies for applying the lens of gender diversity to school practices,” according to an investigation from the watchdog group OpenTheBooks.
Among those programs is the development of a six-page form for students to submit school districts their pronouns and whether school staff needs to hide their use of those pronouns from their parents.
Take note of the last sentence, "whether school staff needs to hide their use of those pronouns from their parents". Hide it from their parents so what, an agent from the government can swoop in and take them to the nearest transgender surgery center? Why are democrats encouraging our children to hide things from THEIR PARENTS? Why are democrats telling OUR CHILDREN how to get an abortion WITHOUT THEIR PARENTS KNOWING?
When did the democrats take over parenting OUR CHILDREN?
Remember, from Joe Biden, "There is no such thing as someone else's child. No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children,"
Oh yeah, that's when.
It is not against any law to voice opinions like he has voiced on the election. Plus oddly enough Judge Chutkan/DA Willis are daughters of communists revolutionaries. Both their fathers were such. Out to destroy American way. Pls throw in little things like a corrupt VP and compromised President both which Joe Biden was and is today!! Man can’t even honor the 13 dead Marines/Navy Corpman his PI$$ POOR planning killed. 2 years ago today!!! The man is SAD SACK OF MANURE!!
Larry, I know it's inconvenient for your poorly constructed notions, but read the indictments. He did much more than express his opinion and he's going to go to jail for it. Your Chosen One is a con man and you've been scammed.
🍌VoiceforAll,🍌 you’ve NEVER defended me! NOT ONCE‼️
All you do is occasionally post MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA!!!!!!!!
Why are your still drilling down on your silly grievances⁉️
What’s more important to the “Republican Cause” than defending me since you can’t send me lots of money like all the other MAGA faithful?
What’s going to happen if I lose this election? Think about it. You said “Nobody cares about January 6th.”
BUT I CARE. A LOT!!!!! AND YOU SHOULD, TOO!!! Have you noticed they’re getting ready to send me to jail because of January 6th⁉️
You completely ignore me and say silly stuff like, “You, keep talking about Trump, you have tried for over 8 years now to "nail" him, and guess what, you haven't and won't.”
Yes, Democrats have “tried for over 8 years to "nail" me, and they haven't,” But don’t you read the news?
Things have changed, you duffus‼️
That was THEN when all the Democrats had was toothless investigations, BUT this is NOW when I’m facing 91 felony allegations, four upcoming criminal trials and a bunch of civil proceedings.
Are you really too stupid to see the difference?
And Monday that traitor Mark Meadows sang like a canary in a court in Atlanta.
If he's talking like this in public, I can guess what he’s saying in private.
He and Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro all want early trials so they can flip on me before somebody else can beat them to it.
And all you can do in your new persona as “🍌Banana Bob,”🍌 is regurgitate all your stupid, penny ante grievances when you should be defending me and calling for the death penalty for the Biden Crime Family‼️ Or at least an impeachment or two‼️ Is that too much to ask⁉️
If I lose this coming election, you’ll have to disappear again for months while you think of a new name to use before you finally slink back to this forum.
That wasn’t so much fun last time. Was it, 🍌dude🍌?
(Maybe that’s why you’ve just changed your name again? In anticipation?)
So why are you holding back? Have you turned on me too?
(This goes for you too, Mr. Scow. Not just 🍌“Banana Bob”🍌 here. Lord knows where Abe went, but he was always a weak reed to lean on.)
