This letter is not about any conspiracies ... Just oddities.
Let’s start with the bat. Never in known history of mankind has it been known to spread illness, outside of case of rabies or two and lung infection from prolonged exposure to bat guano. It has been used as food source in certain parts of world. Bats are everywhere.
Yet its first virus is a doozy! Just dropped out of its backside one day on an animal in China market. We have an 80-year old-expert of infectious diseases — one Dr. Fauci, who has been in his position for eons. It’s his job to head these off. He DROPPED THE BALL! Think about that.
We have one of the world’s richest men who has long advocated world vaccination and population control/depopulation of the world. It’s odd how he has been called “expert” — no medical training no firsthand knowledge, just bundles of cash. Yet he’s hailed as “expert” by some. Good friends with failed expert Dr. Fauci.
We have president that’s not in the “D.C.” circle — economy is booming, taking on China, doing things not the normal political way and had several notable accomplishments that no other president could do. Only way he could not be re-elected was an economy stumble. Bang! Virus drops out of a bat’s hind end! Where were you, Dr. Fauci?
Then before the world can grasp what is taking place, a mystery virus has a name — articles start to appear in several financial articles about how the virus and pandemic will cause the “GREAT RESET.” What “RESET” we talking about? Why are we talking about it?
So question is this: Was 2020 a year of oddities all lined up, or were other forces behind all this? One rich man’s dream of mass vaccination/depopulate the world in one move? Just asking questions is all. That is my right as citizen of the constitutional republic of United States of America! We are not a democracy. Look up the difference. They are HUGE! Examine the rights given to each. Example of Democracy: Two wolves an lamb sitting around discussing what’s for supper. That says it all on democracy.
