The 2021 Riverboat Days theme was “Hometown Heroes.” There were 115 outstanding and highly decorated entries that used that theme to entertain a very large crowd gathered to watch the parade. The weather was perfect and for just over an hour all our Hometown Heroes were thanked for all they do.
Thank you to all those that helped make the 38th annual parade a great success. The committee thanks the City of Yankton, especially the Police, Parks, and Street Departments, Yankton VFW Post 791 Honor Guard and other Honor Guards, Yankton Public School, and all others that volunteered to help.
The Yankton community and surrounding communities came together to sponsor a great family fun-filled weekend. We thank all those that watched the parade and all those that entered. The 2021 parade award winners were:
• Commercial Division.
1. Kalins Indoor Comfort
2. Pied Piper Flowers and Gifts
3. Yankton Medical Clinic
• Vehicle Division.
1. Yankton Antique Auto Association
2. Hobo Day Committee-SDSU
3. Matt Crisman
• Non-Profit Division.
1. Sacred Heart School
2. Zoe Care
3. Ponca Fire and Rescue
4. Tri-State Old Iron Association
5. Bon Homme/Yankton Electric
A big thanks goes out to all and we look forward to the 2022 parade and hope to see you there next year.
