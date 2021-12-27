“Don’t be afraid.” “Peace be with you.” Angels and Jesus spoke to Zechariah and Mary and the disciples about births and the resurrection of Jesus. The angels to the shepherds — “Glory to God in the highest and on earth ‘peace.’”
Peace is — justice, God’s gift of salvation, truth, payment for sin, conquering death, feed disciples and consciences, love for God and all people. “Perfect love casts out fear.”
For a country divided, peace. Peace is not — lies, hate, racism, white supremacy, government overthrow, pretending “right to life” while “right to birth,” lying about stolen elections, false prophets belittling vaxxing, disrespecting the LGBTQ community or refugees, leaders who lie, won’t stop the killing or steal for their power.
Jesus says “A new commandment I give you — love one another.” God and every neighbor. He makes it possible for Christians. How about other religions? You preach love and peace. What if all of us together were led to high octane love? Earth shaking? Sky lit angels singing.
To thrive in peace, we need pure water and wholesome nourishment. We only sink deeper in the slime when we settle for brackish, poisonous water and putrid lies. Some politicians, coffee shops, social media and TV channels are toxic. Find the trust out there. Jesus is pure water and truth.
As we celebrate the Prince of Peace and Lord of lords, how would it be if the dominant word to us would be Jesus or other religions and their peace and love? What if we put behind us our false prophets and gods and tuned out the lies and quit drinking the Kool-Aid.
Jesus conquered sin, death and the devil. Can he also deprogram our addition to hate-filled media? Maybe not.
Peace is more powerful than hate, love than fear. The Prince of Peace is the loudest Word for peace. Peace to all of us.
