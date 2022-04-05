We have all witnessed the different mandates around the country as America fights through the woes of COVID, and the difficulty in continuing to adequately educate our youth these past 2-plus years. We don’t believe we are in the minority in our thankfulness for living in South Dakota and, especially Yankton, where our administration and staff have handled the ups and downs — and masks on and off — and infections and quarantines, as professionally as possible.
Kudos to YSD for harboring our children through these historic and nearly impossible times, while making decisions which were always thoroughly considered with the two major goals of 1) keeping students safe; and 2) continuing to EDUCATE the future of America.
Thank you all, Yankton educators and the governing boards, for your tireless and devoted time in handling these monumental tasks, but also in your transparency and dedication in receiving public input at all times … another reason why it makes us proud to be YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTANS.
And also, why it is important and our duty to vote in the upcoming elections on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.