Thanksgiving for many is an exciting time of family, food, football and all-around happiness, but there are some who find Thanksgiving to be a sad and difficult time. Some see Thanksgiving as a reminder that their cherished loved one(s) are no longer around, while others are confronted with the reality that they will not see their family again this year due to unreconciled conflict.
Even though it is hard to be happy in circumstances that are sad and difficult, we all can still be genuinely joyful — not because of our circumstances, which happiness is based on, but joyful because of what has been done for us all. What has been done for us? The forgiveness of sins and the removal of all guilt and shame that accompany those sins.
