This is in response to Larry Skow’s letter (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 19) regarding the “cast of characters” at the Democratic Convention: I wait with bated breath to watch the Republican counterpart. The president who has had five children by three wives, affairs with porn stars and countless others, also a good friend of Jeffrey Epstein, six business bankruptcies that left communities and contractors holding an empty bag just as he bankrupts the morale of the nation.
This is an administration with more indictments and criminal convictions than any prior.
There is a vice president who is a sycophant who never challenges Trump as Joe Biden did with President Obama and was a respected and valued member of that team as we heard often during the convention.
Is any candidate perfect? No. But, in this election, is one person morally and ethically challenged? Yes.
It’s time to end the authoritarian, anti-democracy rule of Donald Trump and his confederates.
