As we wait for COVID-19 vaccine, there is mounting evidence that Vitamin D (Vit-D) could be very effective in protecting us from the serious illness induced by the virus.
A randomized prospective study from Spain published in the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry & Molecular Biology showed that patients not treated with Vit-D had a 50% admission rate to the ICU and an 18% mortality rate. Of those treated with Vit-D, only 2% went to the ICU and none died. Worldwide mortality from COVID-19 appears to be inversely related to average Vit-D serum level of the population and that low Vit-D serum level is a significant risk factor for increased morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. The Spanish study suggests that Vit-D therapy is the most effective treatment to date in the prevention of patients from needing ICU care. Appropriate serum levels of Vit-D apparently play a role in the prevention of the cytokine storm believed responsible in inducing a gross overreaction by the immune system, thus causing a fatal pneumonia.
Besides the social distancing practices, it seems prudent to take a Vitamin-D supplement daily to assure an adequate serum level of Vit-D to prevent a bad outcome from contact with the virus.
