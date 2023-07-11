Who we are is so much more than trendy sexual identification. Media use sex to gain eyeballs and easy profit. Politicians use it to distract us from their failures to deliver on their constitutional obligations - services of beneficial, tangible value — to the people. This seems to be the case whether the theater is the local school board, legislative sell out to lobbyist donations, or the sorry state of our national defense, now threatened by nuclear consequences due to a complete lack of ethical diplomacy.
Sexuality is the super glue that holds relationships together. It’s not just the deep intimacy between people that occupies a small fraction of a lifetime. With much less intimate expression, subtle sexuality also pervades the social fabric of all groups. But just like super glue, it fails to work properly where there’s too much.
(4) comments
As a proud Republican I have to say BRAVO‼️, Mr. Patton, BRAVO‼️
What an inspirational 🥲 credo: “Modern ideology obfuscates our paths of self-discovery by presenting sexuality as so complex when it is really complexly simple.”
Yes! A thousand times yes! Human sexuality is simply so complexly simple that we simply have to outlaw everyone who doesn’t follow the correct path of self-discovery and conform to the obvious complexity of simple heterosexual orthodoxy.
Why bless your heart, Mr Patton, you're talking about those poor, misguided Alphabet Soup People aren’t you? (We're talking about you, you LBGTQ+ freaks❗️)
And as proud Christian Nationalists, of course, Mr. Patton and I have nothing but love in our heart for these sad, twisted folks. It’s just that - like the song says - “they got no reason to live.”
Anyways…
Republicans have already passed so much important legislation to prevent modern ideology from obfuscating anyone's path of self-discovery which might arrive at anything other than the simply obvious complexity of heterosexual orthodoxy.
We have just gotten started. Hooray for us‼️
Go Republicans‼️
Outlawing the Alphabet Soup People is the key to winning the 2024 election‼️
Does elderberry juice have a high ABV? Asking for a friend.
Science acknowledges that sexual orientation and gender identity are natural and inherent aspects of human diversity. Research conducted in the fields of psychology, biology, neuroscience, and sociology has contributed to our understanding of LGBTQ+ individuals. Here are a few key findings:
1. Biological factors: Studies suggest that biological factors, including genetics, hormones, and brain structure, may contribute to variations in sexual orientation and gender identity. However, the specific mechanisms are not yet fully understood, and it's likely that multiple factors interact to influence these aspects of human identity.
2. Mental health: LGBTQ+ individuals may face higher rates of mental health challenges due to societal stigma, discrimination, and rejection. However, it's important to note that being LGBTQ+ itself is not a mental disorder. Studies indicate that social support, affirmation, and acceptance are crucial protective factors for LGBTQ+ individuals' mental well-being.
3. Childhood development: Research demonstrates that sexual orientation and gender identity typically emerge early in life and are relatively stable across the lifespan. Being LGBTQ+ is not a result of any particular upbringing or environment. Efforts to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity have been widely discredited and are considered harmful.
4. Social and cultural influences: Society's attitudes and cultural norms play a significant role in shaping the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals. Progress in LGBTQ+ rights and visibility has positively impacted the well-being of many, while discrimination and marginalization continue to pose challenges in various parts of the world.
5. Positive contributions: LGBTQ+ individuals contribute positively to society in various ways, including in the fields of arts, sciences, politics, sports, and more. Embracing diversity fosters innovation, creativity, and social progress.
It's important to note that scientific understanding evolves as new research emerges. However, the overall consensus within the scientific community is that sexual orientation and gender identity are natural variations of human diversity deserving of respect, acceptance, and equal rights.
"...deserving of respect, acceptance, and equal rights."
I'm absolutely positive there will come a time in the near future when Christians - true Christians - who show their respect, acceptance and love even while being wholly opposed to the LGBTQ agenda, will suffer torment and persecution at the hands of most people. The Bible teaches us to accept all, but show them the truth of the Gospel lovingly. The church is filled with apostates who unwittingly further the eternal damnation of our fellow brothers and sisters by going along to get along; to the great satisfaction of those who despise Christianity. Those of us who stand for the Faith and all of it's teachings will soon witness uncompromising hatred from the world. Jesus said, They hated Me, so you will also be hated.
So, who will be get the respect, acceptance, and equal rights in the end? Tolerance for Christianity is not part of the deal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.