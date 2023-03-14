It is amazing how much damage one person can do in one term of office. Hundreds of Congresspersons lost their eyesight, many judges their consciences, federal employees by the thousands their professionalism, and tens of millions of citizens their judgment faculties.

Ancient Rome’s election law required every candidate for public office to provide security for good behavior by turning over deeds to important property, which could not be redeemed until after leaving office on good terms.

