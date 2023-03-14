It is amazing how much damage one person can do in one term of office. Hundreds of Congresspersons lost their eyesight, many judges their consciences, federal employees by the thousands their professionalism, and tens of millions of citizens their judgment faculties.
Ancient Rome’s election law required every candidate for public office to provide security for good behavior by turning over deeds to important property, which could not be redeemed until after leaving office on good terms.
Rome understood, like our own founders, that power corrupts. Would things have been different if Donald Trump had been required to first turn over ownership of Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago to the safe-keeping of the people?
Democratic Rome also impeached and convicted many of their presidents (consuls), while we have impeached and convicted none.
Abigail Adams reminded her husband, “All men would be tyrants, if they could.” A democratic republic must have provisions in law and practice to make sure corrupt men cannot become tyrants. We the people of America have left two major avenues to tyranny wide open. We don’t prevent misbehavior, and we don’t punish it.
Can we expect anything less than tyranny in the future?
