Democracy is to be majority rule, 50% + 1. But democracy is stolen in minority rules and lording over people. Seventy-five percent of us see democracy in danger. God is about giving minority victims love and justice.

Last primary a minority tried to steal from the majority. Ms. Noem, Mr. Johnson and the state Legislature tried to raise the vote level to 60% to kill needed Medicaid next election and future votes. All three D.C. pols fight against minority votes.

