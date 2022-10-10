Democracy is to be majority rule, 50% + 1. But democracy is stolen in minority rules and lording over people. Seventy-five percent of us see democracy in danger. God is about giving minority victims love and justice.
Last primary a minority tried to steal from the majority. Ms. Noem, Mr. Johnson and the state Legislature tried to raise the vote level to 60% to kill needed Medicaid next election and future votes. All three D.C. pols fight against minority votes.
I believe in the Second Amendment, in context with all amendments, to do gun safety “with a brain.” Rounds, Johnson and Thune block any safety that the majority of voters favor. Thune, in top five of money from NRA, will always vote no.
Ms. Noem dislikes “true social studies,” minorities, refugees, LGBTQ folks, women’s care and improving substandard housing. She had $89 million to improve housing and sent it back to DC. A minority governor against a majority of the state’s residents.
Thune, Rounds and Johnson — “No votes” for health care, prescription drug and insulin caps, ethanol, bridges, highways, debt reduction, etc. Drive up the debt but don’t pay for it. If we could see the votes of Thune and Rounds over the years, I wonder how few would be for the good of South Dakota.
Rounds and Thune voted for tax relief for the 1% which means they voted against 99%. There has been no effort at justice or truth on 1/6, Capital police care, Trump Cult lies, support of law and order, minority rule, fascism by the DC 3.
The Supreme Court tragically was brought down to 30% approval and political hacks as Thune and Moscow Mitch McConnell schemed. Minority rule.
God is interested in majority care for minorities. Doesn’t our Constitution also call for that? Why should people have to sacrifice truth, love, mercy, integrity and Constitution to support a political party?
