Over the past eight years I have been introduced to many World War II and Korean War veterans. It has been a pleasure. Hopefully, their stories have touched you as well.
I am hoping that we can achieve the same results for our wonderful veterans who served during the Vietnam Era, 1962-1975. If you or a loved one served during that era — regardless of whether you went overseas — and would like to be interviewed, then please contact me at davidhosmer@hotmail.com or 605-661-2947. This could be a large, multi-year project, so I am trying to properly prepare for Veteran’s Day.
I have been stopped by several people who asked, “When are you going to start interviewing Vietnam Vets?” It starts now!
