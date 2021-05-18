I feel compelled to respond to a recent letter by Jerry Wilson of Vermillion (Press & Dakotan, May 6).
It is my opinion that Gov. Noem’s April 20 column “A Safer South Dakota” supports common sense and the rule of law.
I read letters all the time regarding promotion of “compassion and human rights” for refugees and illegal immigrants. My response to that is, “What about compassion and human rights for legitimate United States citizens?”
U.S. citizens are being victimized by drugs coming across our border, and a host of other criminal activities as a matter of public record.
Donald Trump was not against immigration. He was against illegal immigration and rightly was for a “merit-based” system.
The fact that “most asylum seekers are Americans, just not residents of the United States” gives them no advantage over a refugee from Poland, or anywhere else.
America is a free, independent country. Gov. Noem is not a racist or a bigot. She is an American who supports the rule of law. It is my opinion that she does love legitimate Americans and South Dakota residents who live here.
If Mr. Wilson disagrees with Gov. Noem’s leadership, I would invite him to step right up and show some compassion and support for refugees and illegal aliens by demonstrating his leadership. If the group is random and diverse, you may get a drug dealer, a rapist, an MS-13 gang member, radical Muslim, a pregnant woman and a good old boy. Now, you pay for their travel, meals, medical bills, give them money and help them along for just one year. Then let us know how that works out because that is what you want the rest of us to do as a country, and that is wrong.
Illegal immigration is against the law written by Congress. The United States president and the Democrat members (80 communists) in that group are supporting the breaking of the law. This group is who represent a new low in hypocrisy and downright meanness — against legitimate, law-abiding, tax paying Americans — not Gov. Noem.
They are also an accomplice to any crime committed against any legal American in the United States by an illegal alien.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.