Keep the faith, all that voted TRUMP.
Dec. 9 is when the Electoral College casts its vote. Our founding fathers knew ballot boxes could/would be stuffed. They knew vote counters could/would be corrupted. They set this system up for a reason. Our system will stand to the test of time and work. The only time this election process is used is on the presidential election cycle, and it’s done so for a reason. Rumor has it watermarks were put on official ballots. It’s logical to do so. If true facts all come out between now and then, the system will work.
The fat lady ain’t singing yet!
