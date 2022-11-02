We all have intellectual gaps, but they aren’t all disasters. For instance, a master mechanic has no need to know how to create a relational database. Still there is basic knowledge that serves us all well and this is the main focus of K-12 education.
Students occasionally suffer gaps despite our best attempts in the best of times. These are the best of times. Education Week (Sept. 28, 2022) reports, “academic recovery is slow and uneven” largely due to our COVID-19 experience.
I recently visited a neighboring Boys & Girls Club and found new hope in Yankton.
Their center is arranged into commons areas for various age groups complete with snacks, playground, TVs, pool tables, air hockey and various games offering kids a supervised area to relax in after school. There are places for learning too with tutors to help students fill those nagging gaps. Dinner is also served for those students whose parents work late. There’s even a recovery program for at-risk children.
Thank you, Yankton, for expanding my expectations.
