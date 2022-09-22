The opinion column by Dr. Ben Jones, director of South Dakota State Historical Society on the need to reform civic education in the schools is one of the most refreshing and insightful essays I have read on the critical need of students in my native state to learn history “equipped with historical evidence.” (Press & Dakotan, Sept. 13).

When I read that “many are saying Rome is too difficult for youngsters to understand and there’s too much rote memorization”, I was immediately reminded of my Latin and World History teacher, Bessie Burgi (YHS ‘55). A superb teacher, Ms. Burgi didn’t just teach Roman history, she dramatized it. We all looked forward to the annual Roman toga dinner where we sipped grape juice, wrapped in sheets on loan from our mothers’ linen closets. I think we recited the opening lines of Virgil’s Aeneid” “Arma virumque cano” — the story of a man and his struggle — with great clarity and declamatory grace.

