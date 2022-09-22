The opinion column by Dr. Ben Jones, director of South Dakota State Historical Society on the need to reform civic education in the schools is one of the most refreshing and insightful essays I have read on the critical need of students in my native state to learn history “equipped with historical evidence.” (Press & Dakotan, Sept. 13).
When I read that “many are saying Rome is too difficult for youngsters to understand and there’s too much rote memorization”, I was immediately reminded of my Latin and World History teacher, Bessie Burgi (YHS ‘55). A superb teacher, Ms. Burgi didn’t just teach Roman history, she dramatized it. We all looked forward to the annual Roman toga dinner where we sipped grape juice, wrapped in sheets on loan from our mothers’ linen closets. I think we recited the opening lines of Virgil’s Aeneid” “Arma virumque cano” — the story of a man and his struggle — with great clarity and declamatory grace.
When YHS graduate Bonnie Litschewski Paulson (‘59) was inducted into the Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame, she credited Bessie Burgi from whom she learned Latin and “who expanded the idea of language beyond English and introduced elegant grammatical structure as a way of understanding language in general.” (Press & Dakotan, April 28, 2011). Ms. Paulson became an international scholar and translator.
The serious study of the foundations of our western civilization has never been as important as it is in today’s climate of distortion and misinformation. High school students must indeed be armed with history of the Roman Republic so they “can understand why John Adams sought to design a better republic in order to avoid Rome’s calamity.”
No one has put the case for the study of history better than Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan writer: “No history is mute. No matter how much they own it, break it, and lie about it, human history refuses to shut its mouth. Despite deafness and ignorance, the time that was continues to tick inside the time that is.”
Thank you, Dr. Ben Jones and Ms. Bessi Burgi, for making the case for the study of history so eloquently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.