Another preventable school shooting. More breast-beating to come on top of what has been done.
Let’s face the facts. Neither GOP/Democrats care about the citizens of USA. Back the train up to Sandy Hook school shooting. We could go back in time to Austin shooting in 1960s. But from Sandy Hook forward, absolutely nothing has been done by either party to prevent tragedies.
All this blood is on virtually all politicians’ hands that has been in office since, let’s say, 2010. Your Gov. Noem has been in D.C. — never brought a bill up — yet she was mad about no fireworks at Mt. Rushmore. Look at the full list of politicians in office since 2010. Nothing has been done. But look at money wasted “protecting” citizens of Ukraine! Look at mess on south border. Yet nothing is done to help protect the school kids.
It’s time to vote all out and sever their retirement, like was done to the GM employees. Time to stand for the USA. Why are we putting up with this?
