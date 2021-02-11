Double “kudos” to Lois Harris’ letter to the editor on Jan. 21 and Joe Vig’s response Feb. 1. They hit the nail on the head. I could not have said it better.
What was said about mail-in ballots was absolutely true. Between Pennsylvania and Georgia, over a million more ballots were cast than eligible voters. It amazes me how those dead people vote. This was all covered up by the deep state.
As for Mr. Trump, put yourself in his place for a minute. Who could do more good for this country, the economy, unemployment, immigration, justice, etc., all the while being bashed by the news media, Democrats, the bureaucracy, left-leaning Justices and some of his own party. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t. The average person would have been driven nuts — he tried to run the government like a business instead of a political game. It drove bureaucrats and politicians crazy, but it worked.
I agree his worst enemy was his mouth, BUT by and large, he did a super job.
