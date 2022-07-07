Ladies, if I may bend your ear, let’s talk.
I’m talking to you because frankly you are better than men. Women (exclude the Gov.) are more intelligent than men, better adjusted, better at communicating and make better friends. Men mostly lack intelligence, have bad tempers, belittle others, are stubborn and often have poor hygiene. When a man needs to solve a problem, instead of putting on his thinking cap, he says he will grow his kahunas. Starting at puberty men’s brains are riddled with brain damaging testosterone. They are unfit for making important decisions and should be put to pasture. The problems in our world are manmade, but women are better equipped to find solutions. Women (most of you) please mount your pedestals. Now may be a good time to schedule a vasectomy for your male.
Sure, men wrote the U.S. Constitution, but it approved slavery and made women second class. Men invented slavery and idiotic wars. Holy men caused women to be burned as witches, hung, institutionalized or labeled as prostitutes. Men made our gun laws and then committed all the mass shootings. Only men would believe 18-year-olds should be able to have assault rifles. Men are horrible creatures and have held down women every step of the way.
Today can be a new day. Women (mostly all), please step onto the pedestals.
Faced with glass ceilings, women are pulling themselves into leadership roles and are showing their superior abilities. They are less likely to lose their tempers and to talk over people as if their own opinions are facts. Women have better analytical skills and have higher academic scores. The problems in our country were created by men and it’s time for them to go. Women can do much better. Especially poor male specimens are Thune and Johnson who didn’t step up for our state when needed. Vote them out. Women, find your power and take your pedestals.
We don’t need bigger kahunas, we need bigger ovaries. It’s time to be a feminist.
