I would like to respond to a letter printed from George Fournier (Press & Dakotan, Feb. 21, 2020). This is the second of two submissions. (Press & Dakotan, Feb. 28)
Influenza can be confusing when you discuss human and animal versions. As a result, pigs have been incorrectly blamed for influenza transmission among humans.
Let me help clarify.
Pigs spread influenza to pigs; humans spread influenza to humans. On rare occasion, with direct contact, humans can get a mild, treatable “variant influenza” from pigs. It is often confused in the media with a rare, more devastating “shift” that can cause a human pandemic virus. The nomenclature for types of Influenza is confusing and leads to misunderstanding. A human influenza and a swine influenza can both be called H1N1, but the swine version will indicate “swine H1N1” while human is “H1N1.” As a result, pigs are often incorrectly blamed for the human influenza pandemics.
There have been nine influenza pandemics in the last 300 years. Most recently, in 2009, a human H1N1 pandemic occurred after genetic viral material from one pig, one bird and one human had a rare and chance encounter in a pasture in Mexico. (Not in a hog barn). It caused a “shift,” forming a new HUMAN virus. It spread person to person, with no additional pigs involved ... only people. This is serious, but rare and is not spread by pigs or hog barns. It is random chance that can happen anywhere.
If you want to eradicate the risk of formation, you better avoid contact between all hogs ... all birds ... all humans ... all animals. The chance that a similar “Perfect Storm” with antigenic shift allowing avian, swine, and human influenza to form a new novel influenza virus in Yankton County is virtually impossible.
If you don’t believe me ... please talk to an infectious disease specialist or a veterinarian. Professionals spreading mis-truth only harms our community more.
